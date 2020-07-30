Samsung has been killing it with system updates lately, often beating even Google to the punch when it comes to security patches. This isn't different this month around, as the manufacturer is already distributing the August security update to the first few Galaxy S10 units in Germany, as SamMobile reports.
German changelog, see relevant translation in note below. Source: Android Hilfe
The update weighs roughly 250MB and comes to the S10, the S10e, and the S10+ as version G97xFXXU8CTG4, though the 5G variant seems to be excluded for now. As screenshots in the German Android Hilfe forum show (via SmartDroid), the new software gives owners the headlining August security patch along with some stability improvements for the camera and Wi-Fi. It's unclear if these additional enhancements will make it to the US versions of the S10 lineup, though, since the international models are running on Samsung's Exynos chips.
- August security patch
- Stability improvements for the camera
- Wi-Fi quality and stability improvements
- Device security enhancements
We only got confirmation on the German rollout at the moment, but it's possible that the update will soon hit more countries. To see if the new firmware has already reached you, head to your S10's system settings and look for the Software update entry. Now, if only carrier-locked Samsung phones got updates this fast.
- Source:
- Android Hilfe
- Via:
- SamMobile
