NEW YORK, Jul. 30, 2020—HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the appointment of Juho Sarvikas as Vice President North America, in addition to his role as global Chief Product Officer. Continuing HMD Global’s strategic focus on the North American region, Sarvikas will unify product marketing efforts and strengthen relationships with carriers to deliver the next generation of Nokia smartphones to North American consumers.

This leadership appointment is an important move for HMD Global that represents the company’s ongoing commitment to the U.S. and its investments in product development, marketing, strategic alignment with carriers, and 5G capabilities.

As part of his past leadership roles within Nokia and Microsoft, Sarvikas built partnerships with U.S. carriers, driving strong product lineups and continued growth in smartphones and feature phones. In May, HMD Global introduced the high-quality, affordable Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, and Nokia C2 Tennen to its Cricket Wireless portfolio. Now, as the first step in HMD Global’s North America 5G roadmap, the company today announces the availability of the Nokia 8.3 5G in the U.S. this autumn. The Nokia 8.3 5G is a global, future-proof Android smartphone that supports evolving 5G network deployments around the globe. As HMD Global works to deliver industry leading 5G devices, Sarvikas will lead the charge with a particular focus on expanding HMD’s prepaid and postpaid portfolio offering.

Florian Seiche, Chief Executive Officer, HMD Global:

“We are doubling down in the U.S., and we are extremely excited to announce Juho’s appointment as Vice President North America. We look forward to working even closer with carriers in the region to fuel growth and bring the Nokia phones vision – European design and craftsmanship, the latest Android, and purposeful innovation that enhances the everyday user experience – to even more consumers in North America."

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President for North America, HMD Global:

“I am so excited to be back in the U.S. and thrilled to be working with our world class carrier partners. After years of building capabilities that cater to some of the most demanding smartphone customers in the world – and establishing our brand-new global R&D Centre in Finland – it’s a natural next step to come back to the U.S. to lead this talented team. A Nokia smartphone is the perfect choice for our prepaid and value consumers; with a new vision and focus on 5G, we’re bringing devices that balance cost, usability, and future-proofing to our fans in a completely different segment.”

For further information, please contact HMD Global’s US Press Office: [email protected].