The original Google Wifi system was first released in late 2016, and even though it has been replaced by the slightly-better Nest Wifi, the first-gen system is still an upgrade over many mesh networks available today. Today, Woot is selling both the single and 3-pack models at some of the lowest prices we've seen yet.

Woot currently has the single Google Wifi unit for $69.99, a $30 reduction from the most recent MSRP, and the three-pack can be purchased for $174.99. The models are refurbished, and are covered by Woot's 90-day limited warranty.

The Google Wifi was a great mesh system when it was released over three years ago, as we covered in our original review, and it has only become better since then. Just last week, Google rolled out an update to the Wifi (and its successor, the Nest Wifi) that improved performance on slow internet connections. You can even use Google Wifi units in the same mesh system as the newer Nest Wifi.