You can look all the way back to the launch of the first Pixel phone to find Google has been tinkering with games in Assistant. Four years later and Google's directory of voice-controlled games is brimming with activities you can use to pass the time. And since smart displays have become a substantial part of the Assistant ecosystem, Google's sights are set on some more visually stimulating experiences that involve interaction through both voice and touch.

Games with visual elements aren't entirely new, but touch interfaces are just now emerging. Google is highlighting additions like Guess the Drawing, which asks you to quickly interpret images while they're being drawn on screen, and a Zork-style escape room creatively named Escape the Room. You can also find trivia games like Trivia Crack, or play with popular franchises like Jeopardy and Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

Several games are either already available to try right now or rolling out in the next few days, and you can browse a list by just saying, "Hey Google, let's play a game" to a Nest Hub or other Assistant-enabled smart display. Google is starting with a small but varied selection, but working with developers to add even more games throughout the year.