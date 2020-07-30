As modern technology pushes the boundaries of what can be achieved with mobile devices, Selpic aims to disrupt the printing space with the pocket-sized P1. This handheld printer is versatile enough to print words or graphics on a multitude of surfaces, yet svelte enough to be carried along with you wherever you go. Here's how you can win one of five of these P1 printers from Selpic.

The Selpic P1 functions a bit like a high-tech marker, allowing its user to glide the device across a piece of paper, leaving beautiful tapestries of type and color in its wake. The ultra-portable P1 is able to print a variety of words and glyphs — such as text, logos, barcodes, and more — on nearly any surface.

Simply open the Selpic app on your phone to create your designs and start printing horizontally, vertically, or even in a curved pattern, all in sharp 600dpi. To ensure every printed project has its own unique flair, the P1 works with eight different color cartridges, including black, red, yellow, green, cyan, light cyan, magenta, and light magenta. For the ultimate convenience, the P1 even supports text-to-speech via the Selpic app.

The Selpic P1 weighs in at only 92 grams, making it easy to carry in a pocket, purse, or bag. It's compatible with modern USB-C charging standards, meaning it can be topped off by any of the USB-C cables you likely have laying around your home. When the device launches later this year, it will be available in matte black and pearl white finishes.

Back the Selpic P1 on Indiegogo and save up to 52% on your order

If you'd rather not gamble on being one of the five lucky readers who will win a Selpic P1 handheld printer, you still have a chance to pick one up for well under the retail price of $199. Depending on the package you choose, you can save up to 52% on your order when you back the Selpic P1 on Indiegogo. If you don't cash in on this offer before August 22, it'll cost you the full $199 per printer to pick up a P1 after is starts shipping to early backers in September.

The contest will run from July 30, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on August 4 2020. Five winners will be selected to receive a Selpic P1 handheld printer. This contest is open to all participants around the globe. Good luck!

