There are a few unusual things about the Xperia 1 II, including the super-tall display and the stupid name, but arguably the most unusual thing is the price. Back when B&H first put the One-Two up for pre-order, we were amazed at that $1,198 price, and thought that Sony might be reconsidering the price when the number was taken down. However, Sony confirmed that price a few days later, though it did mention it'd be throwing in a free pair of WF-1000XM3s for pre-orders.

The Xperia 1 II is definitely expensive, but it at least has flagship-level specs. It has a massive 21:9 4K OLED display, a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage with microSD expansion, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery with USB-PD charging. It also has an IP65/68 rating and a headphone jack with hi-fi audio. Part of the reason the price is so high is no doubt the 5G development cost, but at least Sony is throwing in a pair of WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, which go for $228 if purchased separately, in your choice of black or silver.

The phone was originally supposed to ship July 24th, so the release is a few days behind schedule. B&H is the only retailer that has the phone in stock in the US; it's still backordered/out of stock at Adorama, Amazon, Best Buy, and Focus Camera. Expedited shipping is free, which helps soften the blow of that nearly-$1,200 price a bit. You can pick this bundle up at the link below.