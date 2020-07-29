Fans of Apple's AirDrop feature with Android devices were thrilled when Google finally released Nearby Share, nearly a year after it was first spotted. It started rolling out about a month ago in beta, and began hitting stable users around a week later. Unfortunately, we're getting numerous reports that Nearby Share is disappearing from readers' devices already.

We got tips from a few readers stating that Nearby Share had disappeared from their devices after updating to the latest version of Play Services (20.30.15). The Quick Settings tile remains, but it's greyed out and unusable. We also found a reddit thread full of people whose Nearby Share had also gone missing. We'd share some screenshots, but they wouldn't be very helpful since they'd just show nothing is there.

As of right now, we're not sure when Nearby Share will return. Our best guess is that the feature will come back when Android 11 is fully released.