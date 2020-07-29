As the pandemic drags on, and you inevitably spend more time at home, you need a good security camera to keep tabs on what's happening outside your front door. Luckily, our friends at Annke are giving away two C500 Dome and two C800 Dome IP security cameras to our readers. Here's everything you need to know.
Annke C500 Dome IP security camera
The Annke C500 Dome IP security camera comes complete with a 5MP Super HD imaging sensor, plus EXIR night vision that can see up to 100 feet in the dark, all nestled within an IP67 outdoor weatherproof chassis. With a PoE connection, the C500 Dome can both keep itself connected to your network and charged via the same Ethernet cable. It also supports the H.265+ video compression standard for optimal performance. Finally, a IK10 vandal-proof rating ensures the C500 Dome is impervious to anyone who may want to tamper with your security camera system.
Annke C800 Dome IP security camera
The Annke C800 Dome IP security camera takes cues from its C500 cousin and expands on them. For starters, it comes equipped with a 4K Ultra HD imaging sensor that can also see up to 100 feet in the dark with EXIR night vision. Its chassis is both IP67 weatherproof and IK10 vandal-proof, enabling it to withstand various weather conditions and tampering. Finally, the C800 Dome supports PoE connections and the latest H.265+video format standard.
Save 15% when you buy an Annke C500 Dome or C800 Dome
Although many will enter, only four lucky readers will win their own IP security camera from Annke. If you'd rather not take your chances on being chosen, Annke is currently offering 15% off when you purchase a C500 Dome ($99.99) or C800 Dome ($119.99) and you use coupon code ANNKEDOME at checkout. This is on top of the current discounts Annke is offering on these cameras, so pick them up now while savings are optimal.
Enter to win a C500 Dome or C800 Dome IP security camera from Annke
The contest will run from July 29, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on August 3, 2020. Four winners will be selected to receive either an Annke C500 Dome or Annke C800 Dome IP security camera. This contest is open to all participants around the globe. Good luck!
