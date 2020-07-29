There has been a slow drip of information about Samsung's upcoming flagship Android tablets, the Tab S7 and S7+. Earlier this month, reported specifications for the tablets were published by SamMobile, and now we have confirmation of the hardware from none other than Google.

The Tab S7 and Tab S7+ have both appeared in the Google Play Console's Device catalog, where every Android device with Play Services is listed. The Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the Tab S7 are codenamed "gts7l" and "gts7l," respectively, while the Wi-Fi and LTE variants of the Tab S7+ have "xl" appended ("gts7xlwifi" and "gts7xl").

The base Tab S7 is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 Pro, 6GB of RAM, a 1600x2560 display with a DPI of 340ppi, and Android 10. Google doesn't list what kind of screen is being used, but previous rumors claim the base model will use an LCD screen (like the Tab S6 Lite), while AMOLED will be reserved for the higher-end S7+.

Google also displays a list of hardware features for each device, which gives us more clues about the Tab S7. The bolded features below are items not already present on last year's Tab S6 — among them are face unlock and a camera flash.

Meanwhile, the Tab S7+ doesn't appear to be significantly different than the base model, at least according to the information Google provides. It has the same Snapdragon 865+ with 6GB RAM, though the screen has a higher resolution — 1752x2800, or 340ppi. The feature list is also nearly identical.

We likely won't have to wait long for Samsung to officially reveal both tablets. The company said it plans to reveal five new devices at its Unpacked event, which is scheduled for August 5th.