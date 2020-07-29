After our first pixelated look at a press render of the Galaxy Fold successor, we're now in for a blurry hands-on photo. Twitter user @hwangmh01 shared a low-light, smudgy image of a slightly folded boot screen that says "Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G." Other sources corroborate that this is in fact what Samsung's next Fold device will look like. Like the press render before it, the photo proves that the Fold2 will fold like a book to reveal a bigger, tablet-y screen, in contrast to the Galaxy Z Flip, which opens like a flip phone.

The device name shown in the image also suggests that the Fold2 will support 5G, which isn't all too surprising — the latest Samsung flagships are all shipping with appropriate antennas in the US. If the original Fold is any indication, the company might opt for a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon processor again, most of which only ship with 5G. The name further confirms the rumored name change, adding the Z Flip's branding to the Fold line.

With a hands-on image publicly posted and units apparently circulating, we likely won't have to wait too long until Samsung announces the Fold successor. Maybe we'll already see it during the August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event? Whenever it's launched, let's hope that this time around, the hinge will be better protected from the get-go.