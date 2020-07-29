True wireless buds have definitely become the trend. Sadly, they're not as affordable as traditional bluetooth headphones, but Anker's Liberty Air 2 earbuds are now down to just $80, making them more affordable than their traditional $100 price point.

In our review, we appreciated their great sound quality and excellent battery life. The buds have a lot to offer, with their 7-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and IPX5 water resistance, making them perfectly suitable for workouts. They also charge using USB-C and offer decent passive noise isolation thanks to the ear tips, but don't expect active noise cancelation at this price.

Both white and black models are currently $20 off on Amazon and don't require a coupon code. If you're rather shop from Best Buy, you can get the black ones for $80, but the white model isn't discounted.