Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to sales, and while today's list is on the shorter side, I still have a few noteworthy titles to share with everyone. First and foremost, the puzzle game Threes is available at a substantial discount, along with the fantastic 2D platformer Teslagrad as well as the roguelike board game One Deck Dungeon. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- PMP Master $15.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Auto-rotate Control Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Enhancer Pro - Display photos vividly. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Legacy 3 - The Hidden Relic $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Modoku: Sudoku $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ball Collect 3D - Best casual endless game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Inferno VR Roller Coaster $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Parking: Revolution Car Zone Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Race 3D - Cool Relaxing endless running game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Touch Block Pro - screen , touch , block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fixter Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Light X - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mangis Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Custom Formulas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Microlab IR Remote control $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Basketball NBA Live Scores & Schedule: PRO Edition $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- All Currency Converter Pro - Money Exchange Rates $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Legacy 2 - The Ancient Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Coordinate Master $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Handy Surveying $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Orisons of Fate: Indie Offline RPG $2.49 -> $1.44; Sale ends in 4 days
- Green Project $5.49 -> $3.84; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mathematiqa - Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pictominoes® $2.99 -> $1.50; Sale ends in 6 days
- Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Teslagrad $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GameFono - Fonoterapia $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Threes! $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Sentinels Sidekick $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- CAVION - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Supercons Dark - The Superhero Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Grace UX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Grace UX - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- TouchWiz - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Comments