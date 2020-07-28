TVs are a gateway to many worlds these days. From watching big budget flicks to DIY YouTube videos, having a capable television is key to getting a top-notch entertainment experience. TCL's 8 Series sets offer premium features like Dolby Vision HDR and built-in Roku capabilities, and now Best Buy is offering 50% off both the 65" and 75" models, with prices starting at $1,000.



The 8 Series TVs feature an array of mini-LED backlights for an even picture — 25,000 of the lil' lights to be precise. On top of the 4K HDR 2160p resolution screen, the rest of the TV is pretty impressive too, with built-in Roku functionality for streaming all your favorite content and an "AiPQ Engine" that utilizes machine-learning algorithms to optimize the picture quality.

The 8 Series launched last year as a Best Buy exclusive. Normally selling for $2,000, the 65" set is discounted down to $1,000. The 75" model is also slashed in half, going from $3,000 to a mere drop in the bucket of $1,500. Okay, most of us probably don't have that kind of cash to burn through, but if you've been waiting for an opportunity to seriously upgrade your home theater setup, this is a pretty killer deal. Imagine watching Google I/O 2021 in glorious Dolby Vision 4K HDR. 😍