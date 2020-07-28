There's no shortage of true wireless earbuds on the market today, but among the best are the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Already priced fairly with an MSRP of $150, a reputable seller on eBay is now offering these for $98.94, which is around $51 off.

Our own Taylor spent two months with the Buds+, finding them to be pretty great all around. He praised the 11-hour battery life, great sound, wireless charging and in-ear detection, as well as the price. At $150, we already considered these a pretty good deal, so chopping a third off that makes this deal pretty special. What's not to like? Well, it only has IPX2 water resistance, so rain isn't great for them, and the Galaxy Wear companion app doesn't have much in the way of customization. Nonetheless, this is still a fantastic package.

The Buds+ are currently available on eBay, brand-new, for $98.94 a pop. Black, blue, and white colorways are all available at the moment, though the listing does say "Limited quantity available." Shipping is free. If you've been after a set of true wireless buds for around $100, these are probably your best bet.