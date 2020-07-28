Google is tweaking how it presents the carousel of articles it provides in search results for news topics with the addition of a "for context" article link below certain suggestions.
As far as we've seen, the contextual link comes from the same publisher as the main link.
CHIP.de editor Valentin Pletzer posted a couple of other examples to Twitter earlier today.
new feature within the top stories carousel "for context"
a second link to the same source (here Forbes and cnet)#google #mobile #serp #news pic.twitter.com/B7KDKSmChz
— Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) July 28, 2020
You may notice that the main carousel result from Forbes with Pletzer's "senate second stimulus package" query is different to the one in the screenshot we took for the same exact search while the contextual link remains the same.
This could give outlets a better venue for publicizing their evergreen articles or incentivizing explainers and timeline-tracking articles for major, ongoing issues.
Comments