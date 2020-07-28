Millions of people around the world rely on Google Maps to get places, and for that, Maps' data has to be as accurate and timely as possible. Google tracks the quality of its data all the time and every few months, it updates us on the improvements or regressions it has noticed. In the latest set of changes, Maps has seen upgrades to the speed limit data in nine countries, accompanied with downgrades in nine others. There are minor changes to biking directions too.

Speed limits

The unlucky nine countries where speed limit data was downgraded from approximate quality and availability to low or none are below:

Bahrain

Comoros

Costa Rica

Gabon

Kuwait

New Zealand

Oman

Sri Lanka

St. Vincent & Grenadines

On the other side of the balance, Google now deems its Maps data for these three countries to be better than before. They've been upgraded from low/none to approximate.

Argentina

Indonesia

South Africa

Additionally, six countries' speed limit data quality and availability has improved enough to go from approximate to good. That's the highest rank Google can bestow upon them.

Hungary

Malaysia

Mexico

Poland

Romania

Slovenia

Biking directions

There were only two changes to biking directions datasets. For Bangladesh, Google had upgraded the ranking to good in May, but it's now retracting that change, and the country is back to no/low quality and availability.

Taiwan went in the other direction, all the way from no/low quality and availability to good. No approximation here.

As we've seen before, these rankings are always subject to change, as Google adds more sources and data points and as it discovers more gaps in its coverage. We'll keep an eye on them and let you know when we spot the next data set report.