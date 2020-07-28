As the August 5th unveiling draws closer, we've been learning more about Samsung's upcoming smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch3 will come in both 41mm and 45mm options with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. They will offer LTE connectivity and run Tizen OS 5.5, Samsung's latest version of its smartwatch operating system. While detailed specs are great and all, they can't show the full picture. But now we're getting one of our best looks at the smartwatch to date, as a tech YouTuber has posted an unboxing of the Watch3 before it goes on sale.

Even though Samsung hasn't officially announced the Watch3, retailers in certain regions sometimes jump the gun and start selling a product early. It seems like that's what happened here, so we get a nice look at the upcoming wearable in its 41mm Mystic Bronze variant.

It looks classy, with a dark bronze bezel and leather straps in a slightly lighter hue that compliments the watch itself well. The video doesn't really show any new features like the gesture controls, but we do get a look at the health features, which include caffeine tracking and weight management, although those might not stick around long.

The Galaxy Watch3 is set to be a welcome improvement over earlier Galaxy Watch models. Samsung is going to be unveiling the new product on August 5th, along with some other goodies like the Galaxy Buds Live, Z Fold 2, and Note 20. Yesterday, the company released a teaser trailer for the event to drum up hype, and this new unboxing video only makes me more excited to see what Samsung has to say about its new wearable.