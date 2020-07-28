The organizers of CES, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), had been pushing hard to keep next year's event in Las Vegas, but they've finally thrown in the towel. The CTA has just announced that CES 2021 will be an all-digital event, saying that it will offer "a unique experience for the tech industry" and "a highly personalized experience."

As of early June, the CTA had still been pushing for an in-person Vegas show in January 2021, claiming that they would regularly sanitize the venue, widen aisles to promote social distancing, limit touch points, and so on. Given that CES attendees already experience what is referred to as the "CES Flu" in regular, non-COVID times, we let it be known that we thought this was a bad idea.

The event is still scheduled for the first week in January, but everything will be online. That includes keynotes and conferences, new product displays, live interactions, meetings, and roundtable discussions. CES says that it plans to return to Las Vegas for CES 2022.