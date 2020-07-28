OnePlus hyped the Nord up for a long time, so it's a good thing that the phone lives up to expectations. For £379, this is one hell of a phone, but those of us that don't live in European or Indian markets have been left out. We have some good news, though; according to OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei, a Nord phone of some sort will be coming stateside soon.

Speaking with Wired, Pei said that a Nord-branded phone, which won't necessarily be the same as the Nord that's out today, will be hitting the US sometime in 2020. The year is already two-thirds over, so it sounds like we'll be seeing this Americanized Nord within the next four months barring any delays.

Pei didn't elaborate on what would be different in the US version of the Nord, so we're left to wonder what will actually change. Will we be left with inferior specs, a smaller battery, or a less substantial camera system? Perhaps we'll actually see some improvements on the design and speaker front. Here's hoping that OnePlus doesn't screw with the formula that makes the Nord so good too much.