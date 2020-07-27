If you're looking for a phone off the beaten path to play around with, there aren't many options quite like the ZTE Axon 10 Pro. This Snapdragon 855 phone is still on sale in the U.S. unlocked market at B&H, and, for just today only, it's on sale for as low as $300.

The Axon 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 855, up to 12GB of RAM, an in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and, according to a review from our Taylor Kerns, a battery to last a good, long day. The cameras are mediocre and the UI layer on top of Android 9 Pie can be a bit obstinate. If you object to the latter point by any means, consider this a chance to own a high-octane modding phone.

Until 9 p.m. PDT tonight, you can grab an Axon 10 Pro with 256GB of storage, U.S. GSM network compatibility, two SIM slots, and 8GB of RAM for just $300 ($250 off MSRP).

Or, you can bump the RAM up to 12GB for $330 ($270 off)!

It's a slight shame we don't see the Axon 10 Pro 5G on discount as well, but that phone's not on sale in the states at all. Might as well take what you can get!