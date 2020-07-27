Online shopping can be stressful, especially when you want to get the best price possible on Google products. A lot of stores offer price matching after the fact to help provide some peace of mind. The Google Store has been price matching since last year, but only with four retailers in the US. Now, the program is expanding to include an additional store in the US and many more elsewhere.

Customers can request a discount if the price of an item purchased from the Google Store decrease at the accepted retailers within 15 calendar days. In the US, that includes Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and now B&H as well. Argos, Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis are included for the UK. The countries currently eligible for price matching include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. You can see the retailers included in each country on Google's support page.

This is a welcome change for Google fans/customers/beta testers. Google has a history of sudden Pixel price changes. If you lived through the Pixel 3 Black Friday fiasco of 2018, you know what I'm talking about. These new store additions make it that much easier to ensure you're getting the best bang for your buck. Just remember that you've only got 15 days from the time of purchase to submit a price match request.