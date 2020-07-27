Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event will see the release of five new devices, including the Galaxy Watch3. The company's upcoming wearable has been the subject of many rumors and leaks in the past few months. Now a teardown by XDA has confirmed a few more new features coming with the watch, including useful gesture controls and fall detection.

Samsung utilizes the Play Store to provide plugin apps that help its watches function fully on Android devices. The company recently uploaded the Watch3 plugin, and the folks over at XDA have dug into the APK to see what changes we can expect to see with the upcoming wearable. One of the coolest is the introduction of gesture control for phone calls. While wearing the Galaxy Watch3, you'll be able to clench and unclench your fist to accept the call, or shake your hand to reject it.

Fall detection is one of those things you don't think about until you need it. Apple has been hyping up safety features like this for years, so it's good to see similar functionality coming to Samsung's smartwatch. Much like the current SOS mode, the Watch3 will ring for one minute after detecting a fall. If you don't take any action on the watch, it can send your location and a 5-second audio recording to your pre-selected emergency contacts list, or just place a call to one of them.

The new safety functionality could be a literal lifesaver for some, and the hand-y gesture features sound like a useful improvement as well. Combine these with an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance, and the return of the rotating physical bezel and the Galaxy Watch3 is shaping up to be a solid competitor to other smartwatches like recent Wear OS offerings. A newly leaked hands-on video also revealed a close look at the 41mm version of the watch, which has a 1.2-inch screen. A 45mm variant with a 1.4" display is also expected when the Galaxy Watch3 is officially unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event on August 5th.