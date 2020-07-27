At next week's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung is expected to take the wraps off a total of five devices, which includes its new flagship tablet range. The Galaxy Tab S7 for 2020 is rumored to be accompanied by a bigger Plus model, and we’ve already heard a lot about the two. But the latest WinFuture report gives away nearly everything about the two slates. What’s most surprising here is that Samsung looks set to downgrade the standard model’s screen by using LCD technology instead of keeping the AMOLED from last year.

When the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite came out sporting an LCD, we assumed it would be a cost-cutting measure for the mid-range model alone. But it looks like Samsung will bring a similar display to its flagship tablets despite the fact that they've used AMOLED for years. Nevertheless, Samsung’s LCD panels aren't bad; the screen performed quite well in our review of the S6 Lite. Both the Tab S7 and S7+ are said to have a QHD resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz, though, the smaller variant may lack an in-screen fingerprint reader and use a side-mounted one instead.

Top: Galaxy Tab S7's flat sides and speaker grills. Bottom: S Pen's groove.

These renders from WinFuture indicate that the Tab S7 line is going to look similar to the iPad Pro with boxier sides and flat backs. Both Galaxy tablets will sport a Mystic Bronze shade, just like the Galaxy Note20 series, but black and silver colorways will also be available. The magnetic groove for the S Pen on the tablets’ back is highlighted in this renders, unlike the more subtle implementation presented in previous leaks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Another thing that both tablets will likely borrow from the Note line is the support for air gestures with their Bluetooth-enabled S Pen. The upgraded Samsung stylus should also support a low 9ms latency, just like the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. The 11-inch tablet is going to pack a 7,040mAh battery, while the bigger 12.4-inch model will use a 10,090mAh unit. These cells reportedly support fast charging of up to 45W, though only a 15W adapter will be included in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

As for other secs, both upcoming slates will be 5G-enabled and will run a Snapdragon 865+ chip under the hood paired with 6GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128GB of expandable storage. They’re said to have a quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos as well as two rear cameras each. Samsung is surely pitting this 12.4-inch tablet against laptops and the iPad Pro with a combination of a new full-size keyboard deck equipped with a trackpad and the latest iteration of DeX.

We should hear more about the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ on August 5 when Samsung is also rumored to be announcing a new smartwatch, earbuds, and two new Note-series phones.