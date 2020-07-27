Samsung has been slowly trickling information out about its August 5th Unpacked event. The event itself was announced earlier this month, and it was clarified that five "power devices" would be introduced at the event about a week ago. To keep interest high, Samsung has just released a trailer for Unpacked that teases those five devices.

The video is only 30 seconds long, with the interesting stuff coming along at around 0:23. Looking from left to right, we can identify outlines of the Galaxy Buds Live, the Galaxy Watch3, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Note20, but there's also something on top of the Buds and Watch that we can't quite identify. It could be the upcoming Tab S7, but we fail to see how a hexagonal shape like that could be for a tablet.

Also mentioned is "Exclusive Access to Untold Stories" from developers, designers, and innovators within Samsung Digital City (that's Samsung's South Korean headquarters). I guess we'll have to wait until August 5th to see if these stories are anything interesting. The event will be streamed on Samsung's site, so anyone can tune in.