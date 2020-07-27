Pixelbook aside, Chromebooks have a reputation for being slow, plasticky, and generally not very good-looking. The Galaxy Chromebook, however, defies all that with a premium processor, an aluminum chassis, and an eye-catching design. Best Buy is currently offering the Galaxy Chromebook for $799, $200 off MSRP — a healthy discount on a pretty new laptop.

The Galaxy Chromebook debuted earlier this year. It's equipped with a 13.3" 4K OLED touchscreen, a quad-core 10th-gen Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 49Wh battery. Other notables include two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, an S Pen, a fingerprint sensor, and a backlit keyboard. It seems like owners' and reviewers' main qualms are with battery life, which is shorter than most Chromebooks thanks to that 4K display, and price. At $999, it was a bit pricey, but this $200 price drop makes it deserving of another look.

Best Buy has both the Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray colorways available for $799 with free shipping or in-store pickup. If it were my money, I'd go for the red — it really pops with the beautiful design. The link to purchase is below.