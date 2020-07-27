Our favorite smartphone durability tester, JerryRigEverything on YouTube, is back with another trial by fire of the OnePlus Nord — a phone headed for Eurasia for just €400 starting August 4. The build M.O. looks to be typical for the target price, but how far will it go against the knives, lighter, and hands of one Zack Nelson?

The short answer is pretty much as expected. The video's below, but you can scroll further down for the top takeaways.

The display glass scratches at a Mohs hardness level 6, typical for Gorilla Glass — the Nord has Gorilla Glass 5. The rear is also made of glass.

The optical in-display fingerprint sensor still recognizes Nelson's thumb after a few deep scratches to the glass above it.

The chassis is plastic with a heavy coat of paint. If you drop it, expect off-color pits and dings. That said, the buttons and SIM card tray are made of metal.

Don't put a lighter to the 90Hz AMOLED display. Unlike with LCDs, pixels won't return to normal.

Bending it from the back, the phone was unscathed, though it did warp. Pressing in on the front side, though, compromised the structural frame — there's always a weak spot or two between the buttons with those thin connecting passages — and the display panel (not the glass).

Of course, not all injuries are equal, so your mileage may vary. Keep in mind that material hardness isn't the only factor in how badly a device is damaged — force of impact and wear over time contribute as well. Also, that bend test with his hands is highly unscientific, but the findings are still worth keeping in mind.

Nelson also promoted a new teardown vinyl skin and a hard case he designed with help from dbrand and OnePlus. dbrand is selling the skin while OnePlus is selling the case.