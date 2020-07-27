This story was originally published and last updated

Google Play Pass, a program that gives subscribers no-charge, ad-free access to premium apps and apps with premium features, launched last year with over 350 titles on its roster. Thing is, though, Google doesn't make it easy to suss out all of the apps participating in the program, whether through the Play Store or external documentation on associated Google sites. Great. Well, guess what? We're gonna give it a try and list as many apps participating in Play Pass as we can.

We sorted through all the initial titles listed in each app and game category showcased in the Play Pass tab of the Play Store and were able to find 251 of the apps available. Some apps, such as Tasker, aren't listed in the tab, but do have the Play Pass icon attached to their listings, so we're still on a "be on the lookout" mission for those remaining apps as with new apps coming into the program. Also, don't be surprised to see some duplicate titles, perhaps for generic games or apps — some of them come from different publishers!

Our markdown process continues on through 2020 as new apps are added on — we update this list every 2 weeks, give or take. If you spot an app on Play Pass that we haven't listed, perhaps has a new name, or are a publisher who has an app in the program, get in touch with me at [email protected] and we'll bring it on!

List of titles on Google Play Pass

TitleApp or Game?Category
Space MarshalsGAction
Shadow Fight 2 Special EditionGAction
Smashy Road: WantedGAction
Reckless Getaway 2GAction
Sea Battle 2GAction
DUAL!GAction
GrimvalorGAction
Smashy Road: ArenaGAction
ReporterGAction
OTTTD: Over The Top TDGAction
Cat Simulator : Kitty CraftGAction
Titan QuestGAction
LichtspeerGAction
Dog Simulator Puppy CraftGAction
Horror Hospital® 2 | Horror GameGAction
Amazin Crime Strange Stickman Rope Vice VegasGAction
Annelids: Online battleGAction
Grand Action Simulator - New York Car GangGAction
LIMBOGAdventure
Wayward SoulsGAdventure
Lumino CityGAdventure
60 Seconds! Atomic AdventureGAdventure
Old Man's JourneyGAdventure
NyxQuest: Kindred SpiritsGAdventure
What, The Fox?GAdventure
Extreme Balancer 3GAdventure
Jungle Adventures 3GAdventure
Thimbleweed ParkGAdventure
Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (Full)GAdventure
Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Full)GAdventure
The Tiny Bang Story PremiumGAdventure
Suzy CubeGAdventure
DeathGAdventure
Jungle Adventures 2GAdventure
Jungle AdventuresGAdventure
SAMURAI II: VENGEANCEGArcade
Cameleon RunGArcade
Fancy Pants AdventuresGArcade
Marvel PinballGArcade
The Bug ButcherGArcade
Red Ball 3: Jump for LoveGArcade
ChessGBoard
CheckersGBoard
Mahjong EpicGBoard
CheckersGBoard
Dominoes Jogatina: Classic and Free Board GameGBoard
Kakuro (Cross Sums)GBoard
RISK: Global DominationGBoard
Yachty FreeGBoard
Matching KingGBoard
Spider SolitaireGCard
ReignsGCard
Card ThiefGCard
Solitaire!GCard
Briscola Online HD - La BriscaGCard
250+ Solitaire CollectionGCard
HeartsGCard
Reigns: Her MajestyGCard
FreeCellGCard
Card CrawlGCard
CanastaGCard
EuchreGCard
SolitaireGCard
Euchre Free: Classic Card Games For Addict PlayersGCard
Pyramid SolitaireGCard
G4A: Indian RummyGCard
Aces(R) SpadesGCard
FreeCell SolitaireGCard
Crown Solitaire: A New Puzzle Solitaire Card GameGCard
SolitaireGCard
SpiderGCard
PinochleGCard
Bubble Blend - Match 3 GameGCasual
Thomas & Friends: Race On!GCasual
NR ShooterTMGCasual
Hidden FolksGCasual
Bubble PokeTMGCasual
Brain game. Picture Match.GCasual
Kids Learn About AnimalsGEducational
Kids Learn to SortGEducational
My Town : DaycareGEducational
Drawing for Kids Learning Games for Toddlers age 3GEducational
My Town : Beach PicnicGEducational
My Little Princess : CastleGEducational
Toca Mystery HouseGEducational
Kids Draw with ShapesGEducational
Truck games for kids - build a house 🏡 car washGEducational
My Town : SchoolGEducational
Learn ABC Letters with Captain CatGEducational
My Town : HospitalGEducational
Learn Letter Names and Sounds with ABC TrainsGEducational
Alive Alphabet: Letter TracingGEducational
Kids Connect the DotsGEducational
Learn Letter Sounds with Carnival KidsGEducational
My Town : StoresGEducational
Kids Reading Sight WordsGEducational
Learn colors for toddlers! Kids color games!GEducational
Learn to Read with Tommy TurtleGEducational
Baby Wooden Blocks PuzzleGEducational
Kids Learn to Count 123GEducational

This table reflects the titles we've been able to find on Play Pass, which debuted on September 23, 2019. Last updated July 27, 2020.