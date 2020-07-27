When Google introduced Chrome OS back in 2011, it was mostly just a window to the web. The operating system eventually expanded to include Android integration, and last year Google announced that every new Chromebook would be launching with Linux support. However, the implementation of Linux on Chrome OS had been a little limited out of the gate. Now with the launch of Chrome OS 84, Google is adding the ability to set a username and configure the Linux disk size during initial setup.

Previously, it was possible to adjust the size of the Linux container, but it required setting up a fresh installation. The Chrome OS team has been working on this change for several months now, and it's finally landing in the Stable channel. With this update, users will be able to resize the Linux container without having to remove it and re-do the installation.

Chrome OS can do a lot of things, and Google seems determined on baking Android and Linux into the OS in order to help fill the gaps. While it's likely the vast majority of Chromebook users don't bother with Linux, this addition helps make the setup process that much simpler and seamless for those who do. The Linux experience has been improving lately thanks to features like microphone support and a revamped command terminal. Curious to try it out, but not sure where to start? Check out our handy guide on the best Linux apps for Chromebooks.