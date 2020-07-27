Welcome to Monday, everyone. The beginning of the week typically starts off strong thanks to the many sales that pop up over the weekend, and so I have more than a few standouts to share today. First and foremost, the nostalgia-laden RPG Evoland 2 is currently available at a worthwhile discount, though if you're a hardcore RPG fan, then the CRPG Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition may be more what you're looking for. Of course, if you prefer puzzlers, then the sale for DISTRAINT 2 is a fantastic choice today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 58 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- CarBux - car lease, car loan & payments calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- MP3 Music Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Segesta Green Tours $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Motivate Me! Encourage Me! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Modality Keyboard 2.0 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Engineer Companion & Advanced Calculators $10.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Genesys Dice $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Wormster Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- [VIP] EffectParty : Idle Merge Effect $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Freebloks VIP $3.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Survivalist: invasion PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- cress pro $2.10 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drop the Ball - Bucket challenge $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Let the Pharaoh FREE!!! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Puzzles 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- The Azulox Icon Pack (Dark version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Color Paper - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Elopo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Odici - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Battery and Charge Monitor for Wear OS $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Maki Plus: Dark mode for Facebook & Messenger $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Python Programming - Spanish (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cryptomator $9.49 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Notes $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deflection LITE $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Ashworld $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- ForzaTune Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Moment : the Temple of Time $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.73; Sale ends in 5 days
- Games Logo Quiz Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mini-Games Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ½ Halfway $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Muscle Princess $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dash race 3D - Runny racing arcade game $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Evan Daniel and Friends, Volume 1 $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
- Evoland 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Path Catcher - One tap 3D puzzle monument game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Zelle -Occult Adventure- $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Compass Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- SkyLine Icon Pack : LineX Blue Edition $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- BeeLine Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flat Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPear 14 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPlum Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPlum Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OneUI 2 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OneUI 2 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
