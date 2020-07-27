Welcome to Monday, everyone. The beginning of the week typically starts off strong thanks to the many sales that pop up over the weekend, and so I have more than a few standouts to share today. First and foremost, the nostalgia-laden RPG Evoland 2 is currently available at a worthwhile discount, though if you're a hardcore RPG fan, then the CRPG Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition may be more what you're looking for. Of course, if you prefer puzzlers, then the sale for DISTRAINT 2 is a fantastic choice today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 58 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. CarBux - car lease, car loan & payments calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. MP3 Music Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Segesta Green Tours $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Motivate Me! Encourage Me! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Modality Keyboard 2.0 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Engineer Companion & Advanced Calculators $10.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Genesys Dice $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Wormster Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  3. [VIP] EffectParty : Idle Merge Effect $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Freebloks VIP $3.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Survivalist: invasion PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. cress pro $2.10 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Drop the Ball - Bucket challenge $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Let the Pharaoh FREE!!! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Math Puzzles 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. The Azulox Icon Pack (Dark version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Color Paper - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. Elopo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Odici - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Battery and Charge Monitor for Wear OS $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Sale

Apps

  1. Maki Plus: Dark mode for Facebook & Messenger $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Learn C++ Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Learn Python Programming - Spanish (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Cryptomator $9.49 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Notes $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Ottoman Empire History Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Deflection LITE $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Ashworld $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. ForzaTune Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. The Moment : the Temple of Time $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.73; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Games Logo Quiz Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Mini-Games Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. ½ Halfway $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Muscle Princess $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Dash race 3D - Runny racing arcade game $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  28. Evan Daniel and Friends, Volume 1 $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
  29. Evoland 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  30. Path Catcher - One tap 3D puzzle monument game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  31. Zelle -Occult Adventure- $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Compass Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. SkyLine Icon Pack : LineX Blue Edition $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. BeeLine Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Flat Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. iPear 14 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. iPlum Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. iPlum Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. OneUI 2 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. OneUI 2 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days