Amazon's Alexa is one of the most popular voice assistants around. It's available on almost every platform, and the company has been improving the Android app of late with features like hands-free, hotword-activated voice commands. Now Amazon has announced a revamp of the app's home screen, along with new navigation and a sleek new design.

The redesign should make the app faster and easier to use thanks to quick access to frequently used app features right from the new home screen. Shortcuts will include things like alarms, recently played music, and shopping lists. The app should provide more accurate, personalized suggestions over time as it learns more about how you use it. The bottom navigation bar is also being revamped with a new "More" tab that provides access to app-wide features like reminders, routines, skills, and other settings.

All in all, this seems like a nice face-lift that will help make Alexa easier to use by surfacing information and tasks before you think to ask. Amazon says the redesign will be coming to Android, Fire OS, and iOS devices (above) worldwide over the course of the next month. Come September, everyone should have the new design.