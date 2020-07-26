OnePlus was one of the first manufacturers to release a phone outside of Asia with a 90Hz screen, starting with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The new technology (new to phones, anyway) provides smoother animations, and perhaps more importantly, more responsive gameplay. If you're looking for games that take full advantage of the advanced display on the OnePlus Nord, you've come to the right place.

One of the more unique features of the OnePlus Nord, especially for its low price point, is the 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen. Most budget smartphones are still equipped with 60Hz screens, so the high refresh rate display is definitely a major selling point for the Nord. However, it can be tricky to find games that have been updated to run at more than 60FPS.

We've compiled the below table of games advertised as working at 90Hz, either by other phone manufacturers, or the game developers themselves. Most, if not all, of the below titles should work well on the OnePlus Nord.