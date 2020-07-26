Google Duo offers a lot of fun effects when you're on a video call, but until now, you could apply them in an ongoing call. With the latest app version, it's possible to pick an effect before the other person responds, as a fun surprise for them.
The feature seems to have rolled out server-side. It's live for us in v94 of Duo (APK Mirror) but it could possibly be available in older versions too. Simply pick a contact, tap to start a video call, and you'll see the effects icon on the bottom right, next to the red hang-up one. Just pick one of the effects — some of the latest additions include a graduation hat, a Pride rainbow leopard, and purple fireflies.
The effect will be applied while the call is still ringing, before the other person answers. If you have Knock Knock enabled, this means they'll see the fun face before they pick up. And if not, they'll have a cute surprise when they do answer.
This isn't what I'd call a major change, but it'll be fun to try when calling kids or older family members, to bring a smile to their face when they answer.
