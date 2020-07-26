We've all been staying at home a bit more than usual lately, which means a lot more TV show and movie binging. It seems like a good time, then, to invest in a new television. Amazon is currently offering this 50" 4K Toshiba with Fire TV functionality built in for $299.99, $30 off the regular selling price and $80 off MSRP.

This Toshiba carries the model number 50LF621U21, which really rolls off the tongue. It's a 50-inch unit with a 4K display, and because it's a Fire TV Edition, there's no need to buy an additional Fire TV unit. These are very easy to set up, and as you can tell from the hero image, it supports all the major streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video (obviously), YouTube, Disney+, etc.

The sticker price according to Amazon is $339.99, but we've found that this TV regularly goes for around $330. That means the currently discounted price of $299.99 is more representative of a $30 discount than the $80 it looks like, but that's still a nice bit of change you can save off an already well-priced TV. If you're looking for something a bit larger, this 55" 4K Insignia Fire TV Edition is barely more at $319.99 right now, but that's not as special a deal since we've seen it for only $10 more before.