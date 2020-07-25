Custom ROMs are no longer as popular as they once were, but they still have their place in the Android world. Here's an example: the OnePlus One, a phone that came out in 2014, will soon be able to run stable Android 10 by way of LineageOS 17.1.

The OPO was OnePlus's first smartphone, and it offered insane bang for the buck — that is, if you could get an invite for one. Odds are that not many of you are still using them as your daily drivers, but if you have one in a drawer somewhere, it might be worth flashing LOS 17.1 on there just for the hell of it. After all, there's not much else to do while we're all stuck at home.

To be clear, the build isn't available for download just yet, but the OnePlus One and its sweet "bacon" codename have appeared on the LineageOS GitHub. We'll be sure to update this post when the download becomes available on the OPO's LineageOS download page.