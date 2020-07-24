Want a smart home, but don't need where to start? Get some smart plugs. Already have them? Maybe get a couple more. TP-Link has a bunch of its Kasa plugs suitable for your desk lamp to your garden path lights on sale right now on Amazon.

All of the items we're mentioning here seem to be at the low point of their price cycles, so it might be good to plunge in while that's still the case.

Kasa smart plugs, big and wide they are, passes on a single outlet on 15A with physical on/off button and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi radios to take commands from the Kasa Smart app that can be integrated into Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT recipes.

You can save $5 off a 2-pack with an on-page coupon, dropping the price down to $15. Rather get three? That's $9 off right now at $21.

The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug splits a line into two outlets and brings IP64 resistance against elements as well as a Wi-Fi range of up to 300 feet. It can also be programmed for sunrise and sunset routines, too. It's $2 off at $24.

Want dual outlets, but indoors? The Dual Outlet is $10 off MSRP at the moment, costing just $20 on Amazon.

If you happen to get any of these for your unladen "dumb" home, you should download the Kasa Smart app to get your new plugs working for you.