Motorola makes some of the best budget smartphones in the US. Its Moto G7 Power isn't just affordable, but packing a 5,000mAh battery, it should last a loooong time. It's been selling at $179.99 on Amazon for the past few months, but now you can get your hands on the G7 Power for $159.99, a discount of $20.

The Moto G7 Power with its 6.2" 720p display is powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor. That's paired with 3GB of RAM, so it should have decent performance for this price range. Onboard storage is limited to 32GB, but that can be expanded with a microSD card. There's a 12MP main camera on the back and an 8MP selfie shooter, but definitely do not buy this phone for the camera quality. Like most of Motorola's lower-end phones in the US, the G7 Power does not have NFC, so which seems like an especially egregious omission in a time when we're trying to limit contact with frequently-touched store payment terminals.

The Moto G7 Power launched last year with Android 9 Pie, but the company has recently upgraded the device to the latest Android 10 release.

This is the Amazon-integrated edition, so it offers quick access to Alexa with a double press of the power button, as well as pre-installed Amazon bloatware like Audible and Amazon Shopping. But hey, a discount is a discount. A $20 savings may not seem like a lot, but when you consider the low starting price of the phone, that's more than 10% off the usual price. I hope you like blue, because that's the only colorway available at this $159.99 price point.