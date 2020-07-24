Back in March, Chinese manufacturer Oppo announced its first smartwatch, sporting a design similar to the one of an Apple Watch. The device, called the Oppo Watch, was exclusively meant to be sold on the Chinese Market and ran an in-house Android-based OS. However, a new promotional video seems to point the company is about to release a refreshed version of the product that will ship with Wear OS.

There's very little known information about the device, but its close resemblance to the original Oppo Watch might indicate it'll ship with the same 1.91-inch AMOLED screen and aluminum frame. It should also feature activity and health tracking sensors, as some of them are also clearly visible on the video.

According to Engadget, we should have further details on the company's upcoming smartwatch on July 31st. In the meantime, we can only suspect the company is working on releasing its existing watch with a more international OS while keeping the same internals as the original.