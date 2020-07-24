Customizability has always been a key component of Android, with third-party developers being able to modify and create their own tweaked builds of the software. When companies release the kernel source for their devices, it makes this process much easier. Motorola may not have the best reputation when it comes to software updates, but it's usually pretty good about releasing this low-level code, and it's doing so now with the Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola Edge, and Moto G7 Power Android 10 kernel sources.

The Motorola One Fusion+ went on sale in Europe last month. It features a huge 5,000mAh battery and a pop-up selfie camera, which is still one of my favorite ways to deal with shrinking bezels. The latest version of the software is QPI30.73-16-5.

The Motorola Edge recently went on pre-order here in the US. It's a mid-range device that's capable of sub-6GHz 5G connectivity — and it has a headphone jack. The company's Github page has the latest download of software QPD30.70-43-2 for the device.

Though it isn't as new as the other two, Motorola has also uploaded the Android 10 kernel source for the Moto G7 Power. The phone received its Android 10 update last month, and now Motorola is giving developers access to all the low-level code for it, making custom ROMs and recoveries that much easier to create. The version here is QPOS30.52-29-2.