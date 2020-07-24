If you've tried to sync your Garmin fitness band or smartwatch to the company's servers over the last 24 hours, you may have already noticed that something's awry. According to ZDNet, Garmin may have been hit by a ransomware attack, forcing it to suspend its Garmin Connect servers and websites, call centers, and even production lines.

Garmin's servers and factories have been shut down for about 24 hours at press time, since July 23. To deal with the issue, the company is entering a maintenance mode for multiple days, which is why all of its services currently remain offline. This means that it's impossible to sync progress with the company's servers, so if you're itching to share your latest run on Strava, you'll have to be patient over the weekend. More severely, pilots relying on flyGarmin currently can't lift off, as the FAA requires them to use the latest database when navigating.

This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience. (2/2) — Garmin (@Garmin) July 23, 2020

While Garmin wouldn't confirm that it has been hit by a ransomware attack when ZDNet asked, several employees stepped forward on social media when the incident first took down the services, going as far as hinting that it might have been the relatively recent WastedLocker attack. Taiwanese tech blog iThome strengthens that claim, citing that employees were told that servers were attacked by a "virus." The publication further says that some customers lost access to older logs, hinting that a lot of mayhem may have been caused in Garmin's backend. At the moment, it's not proven that there has been a ransomware attack, but it's highly likely that an attack has caused the issues.

Hey @garminuk any idea when the server will back up for Garmin Connect? Got a pretty sweet 5k time this morning that doesn’t count unless it’s uploaded to Strava 😜 Thanks in advance. pic.twitter.com/GpfAaGl6st — Andre 4000 (@Drebeatit) July 23, 2020

Let's hope for a quick resolution and that no customer data has been leaked during the attack.