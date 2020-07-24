Welcome to Friday, everyone. Typically the end of the week is the busiest time for sales, and today does not disappoint if you're looking for some quality games. First and foremost, Square Enix is offering Romancing SaGa 2 at a drastic discount, but if classic JRPGs aren't your thing, then perhaps you'll enjoy the fantastically evil puzzler Slayaway Camp. If you prefer action games, then Pixelbite's sci-fi wild west adventure Space Marshals may be more your speed. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 58 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- CashBox Mobile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Keep Screen Awake $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Over The Bridge PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- FillField $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Super Mega Space Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 82 Animals Dot-to-Dot for Kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- G'Luck! 🍩 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- A-2481 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Food Cutter 3D - Cool Relaxing Cooking game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Attack : Attack on Legion $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Caya Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- iOS Widgets for KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Modern widgets - KWGT Widgets $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Alpha Zooper Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Omega For Zooper $1.01 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Smart Notify Unlocker $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- 12 Rules for Life - An Antidote to Chaos $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Super Shortcuts ᴾᴿᴱᴹᴵᵁᴹ $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MongoLime $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Musific Pro - Music Player $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Device Pro - Android Device Information $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial - PRO (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper $4.99 -> $3.45; Sale ends in 6 days
- Creative Rhythm Metronome $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Music Pro Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Modbus Monitor Advanced $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Subnet Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Dark Quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- ReturnState $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 60 Parsecs! $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom Two Crowns $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lam-ang - Blessed Child of Nalbua (Visual Novel) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Marshals $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timen Runner $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truck Simulator PRO 2 $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jack in Space - educational game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jungle adventure: elephant's birthday party-quest $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mental Hospital III HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spencer $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower UP DX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge to Another World: Burnt Dreams (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Romancing SaGa 2 $17.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Octane icon pack $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fiction REBORN $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frizzy KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixurr Wallpapers - 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ares Launcher Prime,Themes Wallpaper App locker $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
