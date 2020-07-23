Twitter may have recently hit 1 billion downloads on the Play Store, but the social media company has seen its fair share of adversity lately, including a massive data breach and advertisers boycotting social media. Today, Jack Dorsey told investors that the company has been looking into alternative ways of making money, including a potential paid subscription plan.

In the company's quarterly call to discuss earnings, CEO Jack Dorsey told investors that Twitter is in the very early phase of exploring ways to expand sources of revenue, including a possibile paid subscription option for users. Dorsey stated that this could potentially be added alongside the usual, ad-supported free tier, commenting that he has "a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter." If all goes well, we may see the new subscription model in testing later this year. There's no indication of what it would look like, though it's probably safe to bet that subscribers might get an ad-free experience.

Twitter may be terrible, but it's also one of my favorite ways to catch up with friends from around the world, follow along with the latest news, and argue with rude strangers about politics. The company has had a lot of bumps in the road lately, so it makes sense that it has begun investigating alternative means of generating revenue. I just hope that a subscription model can help Twitter keep on fluttering. Maybe users will pay up if they get access to an edit button? (Disclaimer: I do not actually support adding an edit button.)