Shortly after the Galaxy S20 series started receiving the July security patch in Korea and Europe, unlocked US models also got the update, as 9to5Google and Redditors reported. After the Verizon S20 joined the list, the AT&T variant is next to be updated to the July patch, just like the Verizon Galaxy S10.
In contrast to the Korean and European models, the US release only comes with security patches and no functional enhancements, which might be due to the different processor. The US phones could also receive new features in a later update.
For unlocked models, the update weighs about 220MB, which likely won't differ to drastically across carriers. With AT&T and Verizon updating their phones, we have the following picture regarding the July patch rollout (new entries marked bold):
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: Rolling out since at least July 6.
- Galaxy S20+: Rolling out since at least July 6.
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Rolling out since at least July 6.
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20: QP1A.190711.020.G981USQS1ATG4, rolling out since July 21
- Galaxy S20+: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQS1ATG4, rolling out since July 21
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQS1ATG4, rolling out since July 21
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 UW: Version QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQU1ATFG, rolling out since July 13.
- Galaxy S20+: Version QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATFG, rolling out since July 13.
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Version QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATFG, rolling out since July 13.
Galaxy S10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4DTF6, rolling out since July 22
- Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4DTF6, rolling out since July 22
- Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4DTF6, rolling out since July 22
- Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRS5CTF6, rolling out since July 22
To check if the update is available to you as well, head to Settings -> Software Update, though as always, it's a staged rollout, and we all know that carriers also take quite some time until they push the latest releases.
Updated to add the AT&T S20 series and the Verizon S10 series.
