Samsung makes a lot of phones, but the Galaxy S20 Ultra is right up there at the top. The high-end specifications and design add up to a premium experience, but one that also spells a steep price tag. If you've been itching to get your hands on Samsung's latest and greatest, eBay seller sobeonline1 is currently offering a sizable discount that brings the S20 Ultra down to just about $875 ($515 less than the US single-SIM edition).

This listing is for the dual-SIM international version, so it will work worldwide on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile — but there's no CDMA support, so Verizon customers are out of luck. It doesn't look like there's any warranty on these devices, though you are protected by eBay's buyer protection and a 30-day return policy.

This may be one of the more expensive phones out there, but it comes with a lot of power for the price. An Exynos 990 processor and 12GB of RAM ensure the S20 Ultra will still be fast long after Samsung stops updating it. The 6.9" 120Hz display is so gorgeous you have to be careful not to drool while staring at it, and the camera system is one of the most complete packages you'll find with a 108MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 48MP 4x telephoto, and 40MP selfie camera.

When we reviewed the device earlier this year, we loved a lot of things about, like the 120Hz OLED display and the long battery life, but eventually concluded that it was not a reasonable purchase when so many other good phones are so much cheaper. But being able to get all those features at this lower price? The S20 Ultra might just be worth another look.