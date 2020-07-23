Fact: The more time you spend at home, the dirtier your floors become. If you’re not vacuuming or mopping several times a week, you’re likely exposing everyone in your home to harmful dust and allergens. To stay on top of the mess, Roborock offers a range of innovative vacuum solutions for all the ways you prefer to clean. Let’s take a closer look at their lineup to understand which model may be right for you.
Roborock launched its first product, the Xiaomi Mi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, back in 2016. Since then, the company has continued to perfect its robotic vacuum offerings by iterating upon features that matter most, like stronger suction, longer battery life, and intelligent navigation. Building upon these fundamentals, Roborock’s lineup is now more capable than ever.
Roborock S6 MaxV
As Roborock’s flagship robotic vacuum, the S6 MaxV ($749.99) specializes in precision obstacle recognition and avoidance, making it the best option for floors that may be filled with toys or other objects left by children or pets. The S6 MaxV features dual cameras positioned alongside an advanced LiDAR system to both “see” and navigate around obstacles on your floor.
In terms of performance, the S6 MaxV is capable of producing up to 2500Pa of deep cleaning suction, plus it has a 297ml SnapMop system for mopping hard-surface floors. Finally, multi-level mapping allows the S6 MaxV to create a digital map of up to four floors in one home, complete with 10 no-go zones, 10 no-mop zones, and 10 invisible barriers per level.
Roborock S6 Series
Both entries in the S6 series are relatively quieter than their predecessor, the Roborock S5, making them the ideal option for those who prefer a quiet home. On the high end of the spectrum, the S6 ($649.99) features SLAM navigation, proprietary mapping algorithms, and up to 2000Pa of suction powered by a smartphone-grade 32-bit quad-core processor. On the more affordable end, the S6 Pure ($599.99) comes with a precision LiDAR navigation system and multi-floor mapping paired to a 180ml adjustable water tank that can cover a 1610sqft space.
Roborock S5 Max
Although the S5 Max ($599.99) is built to navigate hard floors and carpets, it especially shines in the mopping department. It comes equipped with a 290ml water tank capable of mopping a 2600sqft space on a single charge, plus you can designate no-mop zones throughout your home, as well as customize water flow levels for different rooms. Finally, the S5 Max is driven by an advanced LiDAR navigation system with adaptive algorithms that guide it in a Z-shaped pattern, ensuring a thorough and efficient clean.
Roborock S4
The S4 ($319.99) is designed for homeowners who strictly need a robot vacuum without the mopping element. The S4 comes equipped with a high-precision laser navigation system that scans each room at 300RPM, creating a real-time map of your home that is accurate to up to +/- 2cm. It’s also packing a massive 5200mAh LiPo battery capable of cleaning for 150 minutes before returning to its cradle for a recharge. To ensure your floors are always spotless, the S4 can produce up to 2000Pa of suction, enough force to lift a pair of AAA batteries off the ground.
Roborock E4
The Roborock E4 ($259.99) is the pinnacle of value and performance, offering the primary features owners expect from a robot vacuum without breaking the bank. Compared to its E3 and E2 predecessors, the E4 offers 10% faster navigation speeds, an 11% suction increase to 2000Pa with automatic carpet boost, and a substantial 5200mAh battery capable of servicing a 2152sqft space on a single charge. In addition to these upgrades, the E4 comes equipped with a large 640ml dustbin for prolonged sessions before needing to be emptied.
Roborock H6
The H6 ($449.99) is the first cordless vacuum from Roborock. Although the company may specialize in robotic vacuums, their years of research and development have translated well into the handheld market. The H6 offers innovative features such as 150AW of suction, a five-stage air purification system, and a battery capable of cleaning for 90 minutes on a single charge, all packed into a light, three-pound chassis. For ultimate versatility, the H6 also comes with a range of attachments, including a dusting brush, crevice tool, carpet brush, and more.
