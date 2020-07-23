Plex is still the best solution for streaming movies, music, and shows you own to all your devices (we even wrote a guide on how), but the company has slowly been integrating free ad-supported content into the apps. Plex already offers a selection of free on-demand content, and now "live" TV channels are being thrown into the mix.

"Today’s addition of Live TV on Plex offers consumers significantly more free options," the company wrote in a blog post, "ranging from live news like Reuters and Yahoo Finance, to kids shows like Toon Goggles, to all things sports including live games, original programming and movies/docs from fubo Sports Network, to gaming and esports on IGN1, and two new LGBTQ+ channels from Revry: entertainment and news."

The channel lineup seems very similar to what you get from services like Pluto TV, with the channels resembling forever-looping YouTube playlists more than traditional TV networks. There is some value in having these channels in a single application, but there's no denying that Pluto TV has a stronger content lineup, thanks to its ownership by ViacomCBS.

Free TV channels should be available now on the Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and web applications. Plex says the feature will arrive on smart TVs and game consoles "shortly."