AT&T’s* 5G network is live for consumers and businesses across the country as of today, built on the nation’s best and also fastest wireless network.1

“Just as our lives have shifted in the past few months, so has our expectation of wireless technology,” said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications. “With AT&T 5G reaching nationwide, our network is beginning the journey to transform connectivity as we know it by setting a new bar of breathtaking experiences and improved efficiency. Businesses, developers and consumers are already tapping into 5G’s potential and we’re thrilled for customers across the U.S. to experience it for themselves. It’s an exciting time in technology.”

We’ve built AT&T 5G with our customers in mind, because they are more connected today than ever before. 5G will make the things we do today better and ultimately improve those experiences overall. And now that our 5G signal reaches customers nationwide, there are immediate benefits they can enjoy right away, including:

AT&T 5G offers nationwide connectivity, so whether you’re at home or on-the-go, you’ll enjoy 5G coverage in more places. 2 And 5G’s speed means fast downloads and very little lag time for all your on-demand entertainment and favorite mobile games. Increased capacity capabilities of 5G will ultimately bring more bandwidth to handle all your devices at once – from your smartphone, to your smart watch, to your connected car and beyond!

Starting Aug. 7, we are adding 5G access to our AT&T Unlimited Starter wireless plan for consumers starting at $35/mo for 4 lines. This means access to the AT&T 5G network will come at no additional cost for customers on any of our AT&T Unlimited Starter, Extra and Elite plans.3

Also starting Aug. 7, we are adding 5G access to our AT&T Business Unlimited Web-Only and Starter plans. This means business customers with any of our AT&T Business Unlimited Web-Only, Starter, Performance and Elite plans will have 5G access at no additional cost. 4

Many cool devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 family, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, and the LG VELVET 5G (and look for more coming soon).

And our prepaid consumers looking for 5G service with no annual contract and no credit check have two options: AT&T PREPAID customers can now purchase a 5G-enabled device at an AT&T store or activate an eligible 5G-enabled device on the Unlimited Plus plan. On Aug. 21, Cricket Wireless customers will be able to activate 5G service on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G. More details soon!



AT&T 5G promises businesses and consumers a whole new kind of network.

5G has already having a significant impact on how businesses operate (https://www.business.att.com/learn/5G/). Now with nationwide 5G, we can build even more custom experiences for businesses to engage with their customers in new and exciting ways -- whether they’re a small business or a large enterprise.

We’re already seeing 5G’s impact on the entertainment we consume today to things around the house, but as it progresses, it can power more immersive, multisensory, digital content like AR/VR that gives consumers an unrivaled interactive experience, live gaming and new experiences with connected devices such as your home appliances, security system or even your toothbrush.

And as America looks ahead, technologies like 5G are going to play a huge role in building the future of all industries – with a big emphasis on healthcare, manufacturing, retail and live entertainment. Thanks to AT&T’s mmWave 5G technology (now available in parts of 35 cities across the country), we can enable those super-fast speeds and responsive connections.

“Our strategy of deploying 5G in both sub-6 (5G) and mmWave (5G+) spectrum bands will provide the best mix of speeds, latency and coverage that are needed to enable revolutionary new capabilities to fuel 5G experiences for consumers and businesses,” said Chris Sambar, EVP of Technology Operations. “Our competitors are still working to provide that same mix, which for them could take months or even years. What we offer is available to consumers and businesses today, and we’re not slowing down. As we have throughout our 144-year history, we’ll continue to innovate and invest in our network to expand our 5G coverage to more consumers and businesses across the country.”

Learn more about AT&T’s 5G network at att.com/5gforyou.

1 Best Network based on GWS OneScore, September 2019. Fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q2 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

2 AT&T 5G req's compatible plan and device. 5G service may not be available in your area. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

3 AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. Price requires AT&T Unlimited Starter, Autopay and Paperless Bill. Taxes and Fees Extra.

4 Business Unlimited Web Only and Business Unlimited Starter: AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. Business Unlimited Performance: After 50GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

