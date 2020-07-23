Google Pay support is ever expanding among financial institutions, and that's both the case in the US and the rest of the world. As such, we've compiled a list of the latest international banks that have added their credit and debit cards to Google's contactless payment service, coming in at a total of 25 institutions across 14 (mostly European) countries.
- Australia
- Queensland Country Bank
- Denmark
- Moorwand Limited
- Lunar
- Finland
- Moorwand Limited
- Germany
- Augsburger Aktienbank
- Curve
- Netbank
- Penta
- Italy
- Flowe S.p.A. Societa' Benefit
- Japan
- Revolut Technologies Japan Inc
- Norway
- Moorwand Limited
- Lunar
- Sparebanken Sogn og Fjordane
- Poland
- Idea Bank
- SGB (FDP)
- Russia
- Commercial Bank "Garant-Invest Bank" Closed Joint Stock Company
- Commercial Bank "Sinko-Bank" Ltd
- Industrial Agricultural Bank Ltd.
- Joint Stock Commercial Bank "IRS" (Closed Joint Stock Company)
- Joint Stock Company "First Investment Bank" (JSC Finbank)
- JSC Kuban Trade Bank
- Slovakia
- Československá obchodná banka
- Spain
- Aplazame SL
- Sweden
- Marginalen Bank
- Moorwand Limited
- Lunar
- Volvofinans Bank AB
- Switzerland
- Yapeal
- United Kingdom
- Moorwand Limited
- Weatherbys bank
- Whim
If you're a customer of one of these institutions, download the Pay app from the Play Store (if it isn't pre-installed), add your cards, and get ready to pay without reaching for your wallet. You'll get the added security and privacy benefit of generating a randomized credit card number for each payment, making it impossible for merchants to monitor your purchases.
