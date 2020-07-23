The Galaxy S10e was Samsung's bite-sized flagship phone last year, designed to compete with the iPhone XR. It had most of the features of the larger S10 and S10+, but in a much more compact form factor. Now you can get the phone for just $499.00 from Amazon, a $201 reduction from the usual price.

The model on sale has a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (plus a microSD card slot), IP68 water resistance, wireless charging (including reverse charging), a headphone jack, and Android 10 with One UI 2.1. The key differences compared to the larger S10 phones are the smaller 3,100mAh battery, no telephoto lens, and smaller 5.8-inch AMOLED screen.

The Galaxy S10e is still worth buying in 2020 if you're looking for a more compact phone that doesn't skimp on features, especially at this reduced price. However, the smaller battery does mean the S10e doesn't quite last as long as larger phones. On the bright side, Amazon is selling the unlocked U.S. variant, so it will work perfectly on all major networks with full Samsung Pay support — unlike the international dual-SIM versions that show up for sale more often.