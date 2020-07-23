Dropbox is shaking up the dog days of this summer of working from home with the deployment of a few features that have been in beta for what feels like forever. Plus, it's also spinning off its documenting scanning feature into an app and introducing a file transfer service with separate quotas to users' cloud storage.

Dropbox Scan, currently iOS-only in English-speaking markets, does the same things that the Dropbox app's document scanner already does: scan text and image documents into PDFs and store them on your device or your Dropbox account. No word on if or when Android will see Dropbox Scan as well.

The company is also drawing a timeline for releasing new features. Dark mode for mobile is one of them — we caught sight of it back in June, but it turns out that the full roll-out will take a couple months. Dropbox Passwords, the manager service for Plus and Professional subscribers, will be available to download next month. The new Vault feature, which allows Plus users to password-protect their cloud-stored files, is also due out next month.

Finally and later this year, Dropbox will begin offering a file transfer service that lets users pass files on a short-term basis without needing to store them on their account. Free users will be limited to files of 100MB or less while any paying subscriber can transfer any individual file up to 100GB.