Developer and XDA forums member linuxct, who just last month ported Xiaomi's "super" wallpapers for use on other Android phones, has done it again — this time, they've exported live wallpapers from the Asus ROG Phone 3. And with a few downloads plus a little know-how, you can have them on your phone, too.

There are two wallpapers that animate at 30 frames per second...

Well, our GIFs are only 10fps...

...and two that go at 60fps.

And it's to linuxct's credit that they're now available to share across almost any Android device out there (within reason).

Gamers, this one's for you! I've ported the ROG Phone 3 Live Wallpapers and made them work on any Android 9.0+ device 🎮📲 Download links will be up soon, on @xdadevelopers ☺️ Thread for more info below 👇 pic.twitter.com/XCD0FmJ9VG — linuxct (@linuxct) July 22, 2020

You'll need to grab for APKs for each separate wallpaper plus the X-Mode 2.0 companion app. Everything's available on our sister site, APK Mirror:

Full disclosure: you can also get the whole set in a ZIP from Android File Host.

An ADB tool is also required in this process — if you don't happen to have one, we recommend Minimal. Once you have your phone in debug mode, connect it to your ADB-enabled computer, then enter the following string:

adb shell pm grant space.linuxct.rogcontroller android.permission.WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS

All you need to do after that is to select any of the ASUS live wallpapers from your themer of choice and enter the X-Mode 2.0 app. Pull down your quick toggle panel, hit the edit button, and add the X-Mode toggle to your active roster. Tapping on the button will replicate the change into high-performance X-Mode on the ROG Phone 3 and activate the wallpaper's transition from one state to the other.

Enjoy your mecha, folks.

